First Trailer For Fantasy Island Teases A Full-Blown Scream Fest

Earlier this year, Blue Ribbon Content unveiled one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen in The Banana Splits Movie. Yes, I’m talking about those Banana Splits.

Given a modern-day, A.I. upgrade, these Splits were, for the purposes of the story, beloved children’s characters during the day and cybertronic killers at night. And you know what, the final product wasn’t that bad.

Don’t get me wrong: The Banana Splits Movie was bad, but it was the kind of pleasantly self-aware venture that you couldn’t help but enjoy. The jury, however, has yet to make a verdict on the latest TV-adapted horror film, Blumhouse and Sony’s Fantasy Island.

The original series, which ran from 1977 to 1984 and starred Ricardo Montalban and Herve Villechaize, followed various guests as they recounted their visits to a unique island resort. Whilst there, as the title suggests, their greatest fantasies could be fulfilled.

The whole point of the show was that the guests’ requests hardly ever turned out as expected, usually to a comedic effect. And it’s with that premise that the horror studio presses this “original” concept into existence. But instead of laughs, this time, you’re supposed to scream.

The upcoming film, which is slated for a Valentine’s Day release, will follow Michael Peña’s iteration of the Mr. Roarke character, who advertises his island as a place where your dreams really do come true. The twist is that it’s true…as long as those dreams are nightmares.

Directed by Truth or Dare‘s Jeff Wadlow from a script he co-wrote, the movie stars Lucy Hale, Michael Rooker, Charlotte McKinney, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Austin Stowell. And at this point, all I can say is yuck.

Fantasy Island will haunt theaters on February 14th, 2020.