Bold take declares a Phase Four movie featured the MCU’s greatest ever acting performance
Marvel movies are full of excellent acting performances, with the MCU alone boasting the likes of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and of course, Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa – not to mention the wider Marvel movies with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Ian McKellen as Magneto, or Wesley Snipes’ Blade.
Each of them excelled in their roles, but one fan has picked a phase four performance that they think eclipses all of them:
Yup, it’s Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland was rightly praised late last year for his role in the multiversal, villain-packed adventure, with a performance that ran the gamut from upbeat comedy all the way to the pits of despair and anger. But is this really the best acting the MCU has ever seen?
Naturally, this sparked much debate:
Many are listing those they think were way better:
Hugh Jackman is popping up on many peoples’ lists:
Smaller characters like Tilda Swinton’s Ancient One are getting some love:
We can’t argue with anyone praising Holland’s No Way Home performance, though we don’t know if we’d rank it as the very best a Marvel movie has to offer. What is certain is that he’s the best MCU Spider-Man we could have dreamed of, and we desperately hope we don’t have to wait too long to see him back in a Spidey suit.
Holland may be taking some much-deserved time away from Hollywood, but with Spider-Man now an independent hero reliant only on his own talents there has to be a ton of new stories to be told with him. Let’s get those acting talents put to good use.