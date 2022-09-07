Bold take declares a Phase Four movie featured the MCU’s greatest ever acting performance

Marvel movies are full of excellent acting performances, with the MCU alone boasting the likes of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and of course, Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa – not to mention the wider Marvel movies with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Ian McKellen as Magneto, or Wesley Snipes’ Blade.

Each of them excelled in their roles, but one fan has picked a phase four performance that they think eclipses all of them:

This is without doubt the best performance from a Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/daL7KZ5neW — Aniq (@aniqrahman) September 6, 2022

Yup, it’s Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland was rightly praised late last year for his role in the multiversal, villain-packed adventure, with a performance that ran the gamut from upbeat comedy all the way to the pits of despair and anger. But is this really the best acting the MCU has ever seen?

Naturally, this sparked much debate:

Don’t even try to sneak Tobey onto there, the acting in those movies are awful and don’t try to say they’re not — Noobmaster 69 (@Noobmas00746) September 7, 2022

Many are listing those they think were way better:

d-did i just see hawkeye praise!?? — 𝘫𝘢𝘺.🌟 (@ihynoire) September 7, 2022

Hugh Jackman is popping up on many peoples’ lists:

The acting is so bad in the raimi trilogy. Don't try and say it isn't, its obviously a directorial decision but don't act like it feels real ever. — Hayley 💕 (@LayzyHayley) September 7, 2022

Smaller characters like Tilda Swinton’s Ancient One are getting some love:

…stuck with me for years. That scene was such a great mediation on death and it was great seeing actors of such caliber as Tilda Swinton and Benedict Cumberbatch play this scene out. Honestly, I think they’re some of the best actors in the MCU for that scene alone. — Michael Miyoshi (@miyoshi_michael) September 7, 2022

We can’t argue with anyone praising Holland’s No Way Home performance, though we don’t know if we’d rank it as the very best a Marvel movie has to offer. What is certain is that he’s the best MCU Spider-Man we could have dreamed of, and we desperately hope we don’t have to wait too long to see him back in a Spidey suit.

Holland may be taking some much-deserved time away from Hollywood, but with Spider-Man now an independent hero reliant only on his own talents there has to be a ton of new stories to be told with him. Let’s get those acting talents put to good use.