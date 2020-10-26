Watch: Borat Defends Rudy Giuliani’s Honor Following Controversial Scene

Even if you haven’t gotten around to watching surprise sequel Borat 2 on Amazon Prime, chances are you’ve already heard about the controversy surrounding Rudy Giuliani’s involvement. The former Mayor of New York and close personal and professional ally to Donald Trump is almost literally caught with his pants down in the movie’s most shocking moment.

Giuliani swiftly moved to distance himself from any backlash, labeling the entire scenario as a fabrication, while star Sacha Baron Cohen replied by simply telling people to watch Borat 2 for themselves and make their own minds up about what really happened. Either way, it isn’t a good look for the 76 year-old, especially when he’s interacting with a character that’s supposed to be fifteen years old.

Capitalizing on the wave of publicity, intrepid Kazakh reporter Borat Sagdiyev has now jumped to the defense of Giuliani, and released an official statement where he absolves him of any and all blame, which you can check out below.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

So far, Giuliani hasn’t threatened any sort of legal action against Baron Cohen or his team, which might be a damning indictment depending on how you look at it. After all, the actor was reportedly arrested dozens of times during the filming of both movies, and was then sued on countless occasions by some of the unwitting participants after the first installment was released.

Baron Cohen has admitted that he wanted Borat 2 to arrive just in time for the upcoming presidential election, and while a comedy sequel isn’t going to have a major impact on the outcome, it does paint some of the parties involved in a very different and most unflattering light, which one would assume was the intention all along.