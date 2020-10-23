Sacha Baron Cohen Fires Back At Rudy Giuliani, Says He Did What He Did

October has been a very big month for Sacha Baron Cohen, as the actor now has two major films out on streaming services. In a rare dramatic turn, the 48 year-old can be found doing some excellent work in Aaron Sorkin’s likely awards season contender The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix. And at the opposite end of the spectrum, one of his most famous creations has just returned over on Amazon Prime Video.

It wasn’t even that long ago that a Borat sequel was officially announced, but the second outing for the Kazakh reporter is already available for your viewing pleasure. And perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s caused quite a stir online thanks to one scene in particular.

You see, aside from the socially inept Borat, the sequel features footage of President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and the scene in question captures him in a very questionable moment. If you haven’t already checked it out for yourself, you can do so below.

So here's the newsworthy Rudy Giuliani Borat clip. You be the judge. pic.twitter.com/exidMLey6p — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) October 23, 2020

Of course, the former mayor of NYC has since responded to the storm online, saying the following:

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

Cohen, however, is standing his ground, firing back at Giuliani and urging people to watch the movie and make up their own mind about the scene in question.

“If the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms,” said Baron Cohen. “I just urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is. He did what he did. And make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us.”

Obviously, when it comes to someone like Sacha Baron Cohen, there’s often another agenda at play aside from just entertaining his fans and it’d be foolish to take what we see here completely at face value. That being said, it certainly raises a lot of questions and doesn’t look good on Rudy Giuliani.

Tell us, though, what do you make of all the controversy swirling around Borat 2? As always, let us know down below.