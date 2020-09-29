Borat Sequel To Debut On Streaming Next Month In Time For Election Day

October is shaping up to be a huge month for Sacha Baron Cohen in the world of streaming services, with the actor now having two major movies getting a release that couldn’t be more different. In a rare dramatic turn, the 48 year-old plays a major role in Aaron Sorkin’s potential awards season contender The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix, and exactly a week later one of his most famous creations will return on Amazon.

It was only a few weeks ago that a Borat sequel was officially announced, but the second outing for the Kazakh reporter is already in the can, and Amazon have acquired the worldwide rights to the 2006 smash hit, which is set to premiere on October 23rd. The rumor mill started when Cohen was spotted in August in full character, and in an incredibly quick turnaround the movie has already been wrapped, edited and is now ready for distribution.

Cohen reportedly wanted the sequel to be released in time for the upcoming U.S. Presidential election, which might give you an idea of the targets he could be skewering this time around, especially when the full title is rumored to be Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan. That’s certainly a mouthful, and we can only guess at this point what sort of hi-jinks are in store.

With the theatrical industry still ravaged by the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made to sell Borat 2 to a streaming service to ensure the movie reached the widest possible audience before election day, presumably because there’s going to be some political subtext in among the sketches where Cohen’s subjects reveal their true opinions on typically sensitive subject matter.