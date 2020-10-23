Watch: Rudy Giuliani’s Controversial Borat 2 Scene

The internet has exploded over Rudy Giuliani’s controversial and disturbing scene in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat 2, otherwise known as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. And you can now check it out for yourself down below.

The new flick, which is a direct sequel to 2006’s Borat and stars Cohen as the titular Kazakhstani journalist, has released just in time to serve as a mockumentary amid the 2020 presidential election and the current COVID-19 global pandemic. Aside from the charismatic and socially inept Borat, though, the film also features real-life footage of Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, allegedly without their knowledge.

While we’d expect nothing other than a scandalous outcome in any project that involves Cohen, what’s transpired over the last two days is beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. In one of the scenes in the sequel, which is now on Amazon Prime Video, the former mayor of NYC can be seen in a compromising position with a journalist in a hotel room.

As you’d imagine, the clip has since been picked apart countless times by almost every media outlet, and if you haven’t yet watched it, you can check it out below.

So here's the newsworthy Rudy Giuliani Borat clip. You be the judge. pic.twitter.com/exidMLey6p — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) October 23, 2020

The former district attorney, who currently works with President Trump as part of his legal team, was quick to dismiss the sequence, addressing the matter on his Twitter feed by saying:

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

Of course, Cohen being who he is, dressed up as Borat Sagdiyev to have the final word on whether the video is fabricated or not, and here’s what he said:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

Tell us, though, what do you make of this scene? Sound off in the comments section down below.