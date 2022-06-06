‘Borat’ star to play major role in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Production may have wrapped on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 almost a month ago, but new cast members for the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel keep coming out of the woodwork.

Last week, it was confirmed that James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad collaborator Daniela Melchior had boarded the ensemble without anybody finding out, and the latest major name to have been confirmed is Academy Award-nominated Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Maria Bakalova.

Maintaining the high level of secrecy that surrounds almost every in-development project, the 26 year-old’s role hasn’t been disclosed as of yet, but it’s described as being a “key part” as per Deadline. Given the sprawling nature of the Guardians franchise so far, it’s impossible to even try and hazard a guess as to who Bakalova could be playing, when there are an endless number of humanoid, alien, and entirely CGI-created possibilities.

The Bulgarian actress was a complete unknown until she exploded onto the scene as the daughter of Sacha Baron Cohen’s intrepid Kazakh journalist, which saw her win widespread acclaim, recognition, and awards season attention, even if she went home empty-handed from the majority of the major ceremonies.

Last seen in Netflix comedy The Bubble, the future has just gotten a whole lot brighter for Bakalova now that she’s landed a plum gig in the biggest franchise in Hollywood. Now all we need is confirmation of the part she’s playing, but that might not be coming for a long time yet with 11 months still to go until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters.