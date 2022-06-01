‘The Suicide Squad’ star re-teaming with James Gunn for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

James Gunn loves nothing more than to reunite with his regular troupe of actors across multiple projects, a repertory that includes (but is in no way limited to) the likes of Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, his brother Sean Gunn, and fiance Jennifer Holland. Another name has been added to the list, with The Suicide Squad‘s breakout star Daniela Melchior having been revealed as part of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast.

Ironically, many thought Holland would be the top-secret star the writer and director had yet to confirm for the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel, after Gunn posted an image of her alongside Zoe Saldaña when celebrating the end of production. As it turns out, another Task Force X alumni has indeed boarded Vol. 3, just not Emilia Harcourt.

I can confirm (and confirm she’s wonderful in the role). @MelchiorDaniela is one of my favorite people & actors around, & I hope this is just the second of many projects we’ll work on together. https://t.co/axKiZatcue — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 1, 2022

25 year-old Portuguese Melchior’s English-language movie debut came in last year’s The Suicide Squad, but she’s already become a part of three marquee franchises after officially signing on for the DCEU and MCU, while she’s currently shooting the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious series.

There’s no word on who the actress is playing, but it’s been reported that it won’t be Moondragon as many fans have been speculating. Funnily enough, Gunn debunked those particular rumors when they first surfaced, but he was very clever in refusing to deny Melchior’s involvement in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 outright, for reasons we now fully understand.

The third and final outing for Gunn and his band of cosmic misfits comes to theaters in May 2023, with Melchior now in tow.