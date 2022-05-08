James Gunn clarifies ‘Peacemaker’ star’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ casting confusion

He may not have confirmed it, but that doesn't mean it isn't going to be revealed eventually.

James Gunn is well known for working with the same actors on a regular basis, and he continues to live up to that reputation on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, even though he’s already worked with the principal cast twice already.

Peacemaker‘s Chukwudi Iwuji has boarded the ensemble to play a major mystery role, but he remains the only newcomer officially confirmed outside of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock. However, fans thought that Gunn had confirmed another of his frequent collaborators for the cosmic sequel, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. At least not yet.

The filmmaker’s longtime partner and freshly-minted fiancee Jennifer Holland has already shown up in Brightburn, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker, and a recent tweet from Gunn seemed to indicate that she was also set for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

(And yes Zoe was with us but the only picture I have with her has an unannounced actor with us!) pic.twitter.com/z4m7ZGZuLT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

However, he’s since sought to send the record straight, although it’s easy to see why everyone would have jumped to that particular conclusion given the wording of his tweet.

I actually didn’t confirm that, but I have to partially take the blame. I realized the moment I posted the photo my tweet was horribly worded. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 8, 2022

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Holland won’t be making her MCU debut in Vol. 3, given that Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Michael Rooker, and more have swung by to continue their long-term associations with the Slither and Super architect.

Shooting may have wrapped, but we still know next to nothing about the movie other than the basics, which means we’re in for a long 11 months until Gunn and the gang’s last hurrah as a unit makes its way to theaters.