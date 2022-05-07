James Gunn gets emotional after ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ wraps

This May marks five whole years since Star-Lord and his squad of cosmic misfits last had a solo movie hit screens, but the good news is that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally finished filming. Well, that’s good news for devotees of Drax and company, as it means we’re one step closer to seeing the completed product, but it’s a more bittersweet occasion for the Guardians cast and crew themselves.

Writer/director James Gunn took to Twitter this Saturday to confirm that he has shot his last scene on the threequel. Gunn has previously emphasized that this is the final outing for this iteration of the team and could well be his last time directing a Marvel movie, as well. Understandably, then, it proved to be a hugely emotional moment for the filmmaker. Even if the last scene in question was extremely low-key.

“After over 100 days of shooting & over 3000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of [GotG Vol. 3], presented to me by the camera crew,” Gunn wrote, alongside a snap of a clapperboard. “It was an easy shot of Rocket seated, 1st with [Sean Gunn] & then nothing there, & took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot.”

After over 100 days of shooting & over 3000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of #GotGVol3, presented to me by the camera crew. It was an easy shot of Rocket seated, 1st with @seangunn, & then nothing there, & took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot. pic.twitter.com/pOrTjfab2h — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

It’s fitting that Gunn’s brother was part of the final shot of Guardians 3 as the two siblings have worked on this franchise together since the beginning. As Gunn reminds us in this tweet, Sean provides the MoCap performance for Rocket, while Bradley Cooper provides his voice. Sean Gunn also plays Kraglin, Yondu’s former number two and honorary Guardian.

It’s likewise meaningful that Rocket is depicted in this last scene as the movie is set to put a lot of focus on the trash panda. It’s believed that the plot will explore Rocket’s origins as he comes face to face with his creator, the High Evolutionary, thought to be the main villain of the piece. That might well be who Chukwudi Iwuji, who previously worked with Gunn on Peacemaker, is portraying.

Also featuring Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming to theaters May 5, 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, meanwhile, hits Disney Plus this December.