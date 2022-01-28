James Gunn confirms the last of this ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Team

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is fast approaching, but director James Gunn has some hard-to-swallow news for those who have fallen in love with the current team.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe grows and introduces new heroes, some fan-favorites of the last ten years are reaching important arcs in their storyline. Things are changing in the Marvel realm, from final battles that result in heart-wrenching deaths to heroes who step away from their shield-wielding spotlight.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is no different. The film has a release date of May 23, 2023, and Gunn is already talking about how the film will shake things up. As we know them, the Guardians are changing, and fans should pack tissues in their items to carry with them to the theater.

Gunn was speaking to Hero Nation Podcast and confirmed that this is the final time people will see this specific team of Guardians together.

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians. It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be.”

He went on to say that he really wants to be true to the characters and give people the completion that they deserve.

“I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That’s always a little bit scary; I’m doing my best.”

We know the Guardians will continue to keep the galaxy safe in years to come, but we have to admit — knowing we’re going to lose some of them isn’t music to our ears.