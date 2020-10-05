Should Wolverine end up playing a major part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s X-Men reboot as is widely expected, the role has the potential to either be a career defining moment for the actor chosen to inherit the mutton chops, or a poisoned chalice that ultimately does more harm than good.

Someone other than Hugh Jackman portraying the adamantium-infused mutant is very much along the lines of having Robert Downey Jr. replaced as Tony Stark, with the two actors head and shoulders above the competition when it comes to the most iconic run of performances that the superhero genre has ever seen. If the MCU’s Wolverine re-debuts alongside the rest of the X-Men, though, then whoever plays the character better brace themselves for everything they do being placed under an insanely intense level of scrutiny.

Any casting announcements will be a long way away yet, with the X-Men film said to be as far off as Phase Six, and we’re still waiting on the fourth one to start a full fifteen months after Spider-Man: Far From Home. Countless actors have already been linked to the part, however, including The Boys‘ Antony Starr, and you can check out how he could look as the mutant below in some new fan art from SPDRMNKYXXIII.

Here's How The Boys’ Antony Starr Could Look As The MCU's Wolverine 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This design certainly makes it seem like he could be an inspired choice for Wolverine, and he’s already no stranger to squeezing into spandex thanks to his memorable turn as the megalomaniacal Homelander. However, at 44 years old, the New Zealander is only six years younger than Hugh Jackman, and Marvel will almost definitely be skewing much younger to ensure that their Logan will stick around for a long time to become an integral part of the MCU for years to come.