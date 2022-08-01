Brad Pitt and a host of other stars will be boarding public transport to play glory-seeking assassins in Bullet Train this Friday. The action-comedy sees Pitt and his co-stars getting into funny fights with other assassins in Japan, and, according to a new chat with director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick, Pitt borrows from genre icons.

A new article published by Total Film with the pair says Pitt looked at Joseph Frank “Buster” Keaton and Jackie Chan for how to do his character in the work. While many alive today know Chan and his style of action and comedy, Keaton was active from 1899-1966 and took part in a number of high-risk stunts for comedic slapstick in an era with little regard for the safety of performers. He broke his neck when making Sherlock Jr. in 1924 and had half of a home fall on him in Steamboat Bill, Jr. in 1928.

Pitt apparently saw this influence as the right way to go and Leitch says he brought it in from the start along with Chan.

“Brad came in on fire for big and broad. He was leaning into Buster Keaton and Jackie Chan from the beginning. He was leading the way.”

The article goes on to note Pitt almost did not do the movie at first. As well, Pitt apparently sees his Ladybug as a meek and milquetoast figure, and this is what resulted in his wardrobe McCormick says the studio was ultimately a bit displeased with.

“He brings something extraordinary to every character. That’s exactly what it felt like when he boarded the train, so to speak. He saw [Ladybug] as a chump and an underdog. He drove that home with the bucket hat and glasses, which the studio was not very happy about! Why cover that gorgeous face, you know? He’s such a big personality and is known globally, how are you going to make [him] an underdog from the moment ‘go’? It was a brilliant choice, it really was.”

Bullet Train also features Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Michael Shannon and Karen Fukuhara.