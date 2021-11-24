Brad Pitt trends as fans roast Kid Rock’s new song

Checking out the trending topics of the day on Twitter is always an exciting adventure. In fact, you can check what’s trending one hour and find completely new topics the next. It’s a social media platform where many share their opinions — both popular and unpopular ones.

One of the trending topics on Twitter today? Brad Pitt. Now, we’re never going to be against Pitt trending, so we decided to check it out. Within seconds, we learned that Pitt’s trending has a lot to do with a Kid Rock song where the singer compares himself to Pitt.

Kid Rock’s new song is titled “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” and he draws several comparisons through the song between himself and various successful leading men, including Pitt.

Fan reactions were all over the place, to put it kindly.

Kid Rock compared himself to Brad Pitt.

I wish I could write something funnier than that, but I can't.😂😂😂 — Renee Libby 🇺🇸 (@ReneeAlida) November 23, 2021

Kid Rock thinks he’s like Brad Pitt? Oh. pic.twitter.com/d6njomZWjj — ⚡️J ⚡️ (@Gold_Ranga) November 23, 2021

This fan shared lyrics from the tune that are the talk of the internet this evening.

TFW when you hear Kid Rock compared himself to Brad Pitt pic.twitter.com/dDwlSpLWkU — The Stuffed Honey Badger (@TANyanotTONya) November 23, 2021

Soooo…Kid Rock's new song. He compares himself to Bruce Springsteen AND Brad Pitt?



HAHAHAHAHFUCKINGHAHAHAHAHAHAHA



Whew..gotta catch my breath. — Michelle says "Get your fucking shot" (@RageMichelle) November 23, 2021

Some fans simply can’t stop laughing.

Kid Rock comparing himself to Brad Pitt? Yeah….no. pic.twitter.com/Q4VJRi4My3 — Grin & Tonic (@KestrelToni) November 23, 2021

Someone used a really distractingly handsome gif of Pitt and we’re not upset about it at all.

"mom, can we please have Brad Pitt for Christmas??"

"no, I already ordered you Brad Pitt from wish dot com for your birthday"

…

Brad Pitt from wish dot com: pic.twitter.com/lgGTz3HXRh — Brad (@reassuringURL) November 23, 2021

Some fans used to the opportunity to make some pretty great nods to long-running jokes and memes, like this one where you never quite get what you ordered when you order from Wish.

Wow, this Kid Rock guy sounds a tad unhinged. Meanwhile, I'm Team Brad Pitt all the way. pic.twitter.com/zdmZQMXiCK — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) November 23, 2021

Are you a Kid Rock fan? Do you, too, fawn over Brad Pitt? Let’s talk about it.