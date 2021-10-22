Brandon Lee Trends On Twitter Following Fatal On-Set Shooting Of Halyna Hutchins

Following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died in the hospital following injuries sustained in what appears to be a mishap involving a prop gun on the set of Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico yesterday, people are remembering a famous actor who died under similar circumstances resulting from a movie set accident.

The prop gun was reportedly discharged by actor Alec Baldwin, hitting both Hutchins and director Joel Souza, who as of this writing has now been discharged from the Christus St. Vincent’s hospital after being treated for a reported injury to the shoulder, according to Independent.

While Hutchins was medevac’d to a hospital, reportedly undergoing treatment for an injury to her stomach, she ultimately died at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

Shannon Lee runs a Twitter account in honor of her late brother, Brandon Lee, who died at the age of 28 on the set of 1993’s The Crow after an actor fired a prop gun he believed to be loaded with blanks at the time actually contained a fragment of a dummy shell in its barrel. Lee died in the hospital following hours of surgery after the incident.

Shannon recently gave her condolences to those affected by the recent mishap, adding that “No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔 — Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021

Brandon and Shannon are the children of martial arts innovator and movie star Bruce Lee.

Brandon Lee was also trending on Twitter today, with many other users remembering the late actor in the wake of this newest tragedy.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn even took to Twitter to emphasize the importance of following the new rules that were put in place since Brandon’s passing.

The rules were changed after Brandon died. Sadly, more rules will not help if the rules aren’t followed, which is usually how accidents happen on set. Producers, directors, actors & entire crews need to be hardcore about making sure all safety protocols are followed at all times. https://t.co/SUt0wETZ7P — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021

Journalist Mark Harris recounted covering Brandon’s death in the wake of this new tragedy as well.

One of the first stories I ever covered as a journalist was the accidental death of Brandon Lee. It left me with a lifelong dread of guns on sets. This is horrific. https://t.co/YUemCcMfiQ — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 22, 2021

Some users want more accountability from Hollywood in regards to safety protocols.

Brandon Lee’s death at only 28 was so tragic and it’s horrifying that Hollywood didn’t learn from it. pic.twitter.com/vlTbramskZ — BOOlena (@aheavytruth) October 22, 2021 \

While others are calling it simply “a horrifying situation.”

everyone of my generation immediately thought of Brandon Lee and this is a horrifying situation. https://t.co/jbT9lsc7zc — 🎃quiet storm enthusiast👻 (@clintonyates) October 22, 2021

Again, the issue of safeguards put in place after Brandon’s death is raised.

How did this happen? After Brandon Lee's accidental death, I thought there were safeguards put in place to prevent something like this from happening? https://t.co/KWNzvm3NYk — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) October 22, 2021

Rust has since understandably shut down production since the incident, with Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department continuing the investigation as to just what caused the oversight. Fans everywhere are remembering the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the meantime.