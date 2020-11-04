Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Star Says There’s Almost No Chance A Sequel Will Happen

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is one of those movies that didn’t do well at the box office but has truly found its audience over the years. It’s been a decade now since the comic book adaptation released and it still has a rabid online fandom. It helps that its incredible cast members – including Brie Larson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Chris Evans – have gone on to become some of the most successful stars around and many people still wonder if there’s any chance of a sequel happening.

Well, according to Brandon Routh, no, there’s not. The Superman Returns actor – who played vegan guitarist Todd Ingram, one of Ramona Flowers’ evil exes – was asked about the possibility of a follow-up to the Edgar Wright flick while making a virtual appearance at Speedy Comic Con recently. Unfortunately, he labelled the likelihood of it occurring with a “1” out of a potential 10.

According to Routh, the impetus would have to come from creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, and it’s not something he’s interested in right now.

“I mean, I think that’s probably a 1,” the actor said. “I just don’t think Bryan Lee O’Malley, who wrote the books, the wonderful books, is thinking about a sequel. Will we see Scott Pilgrim in a different iteration? It could be used, telling a similar story could be done in a different way, I suppose. I don’t know about a sequel. I’m on board, absolutely on board. The success of the movie that we did, and it’s certainly gained a lot more popularity and fan cred over the teen years since it came out, so it’s got a much bigger audience so I think it’d be at the box office. People would be excited about it if they did do one but I know nothing about anything being in the works for a sequel.”

This is disappointing news, of course, but on the upside, 2020 has been good to Scott Pilgrim fans on the whole. Nearly all the cast got back together to do a virtual table read of the script over the summer in order to raise money for charity. It also returned to select cinemas worldwide to mark its 10th anniversary. Last but not least, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition, a souped-up re-release of the popular video game that went along with the film, is coming out soon.

But if it’s a sequel you want, then it’s important to note that Routh doesn’t say it can never happen, just that he’s not heard of one coming together right now. In fact, with the rise of streaming, Scott Pilgrim probably has a better chance of getting a follow-up than it did before. But for the moment, at least, it doesn’t seem like it’s too high on the list of priorities for Bryan Lee O’Malley.