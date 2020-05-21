Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Being Re-Released In Theaters

This August will mark the ten-year anniversary of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World releasing in theaters. Directed by Edgar Wright, the beloved movie is a tribute to not only comic book and video game fans, but pop culture enthusiasts, too.

The film also features a who’s who of actors. Everyone remembers Michael Cera in the titular role, but the deep cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, a very young pre-Captain Marvel Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brandon Routh, Alison Pill, Succession’s Kieran Culkin and Aubrey Plaza.

During a recent virtual watch party, Wright teased that the film will be re-released in theaters as part of a partnership with Dolby Cinema. When that might happen is still unknown, but here’s what he had to share:

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is truly one of the most inventive movies out there. Wright threw in comic panels, animation, Anime and level ups. There’s even a Seinfeld reference at one point. Such a massive cast and premise warranted an $85 million budget, which remains Wright’s biggest to date. But sadly, the movie earned just $48 million.

The director has a bit more cache with American audiences though after the success of Baby Driver, so there is a possibility of seeing more of the Scott Pilgrim world. Winstead even has a great idea for a sequel. Cera is game, too, admitting that he would just love to get together with the cast again:

“For me, that ‘well’ would just mean being around that group again,” Cera recently explained to ComicBook.com. “It was such a great group. Fortunately, we all do get together and it really was like a great band or something and we all loved being around each other and that happens, obviously, less and less, but when the movie was coming out and even a few years after that, we were all hanging out quite a lot.” “Bill Pope, who’s the cinematographer, was doing brunches quite regularly with his wife Sharon,” Cera added. “It really felt like an extended family. It’s 10 years later, so obviously life, for everybody, is doing their own thing. I would love, if it meant getting everyone to hang out for a while again, I would love that. Hopefully, this being the 10th anniversary, it will give us some excuse to get together.”

Tell us, are you going to see Scott Pilgrim vs. the World if and when it’s put back in theaters? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.