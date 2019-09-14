Breaking Bad Star Being Eyed To Play The MCU’s Professor X

With 20th Century Fox now part of The Walt Disney Company after the big merger, Marvel fans are waiting for the moment when those world-famous mutants – namely the X-Men, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four – finally make their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s an exciting prospect, to be sure, especially as we now head into Phase 4 in this post-Endgame world. Nevertheless, MCU chief Kevin Feige has already told us that the X-Men won’t be entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a very long time (Phase 5, perhaps?), as there’s still tons to be done before the likes of Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and the rest cross paths with Wolverine, Magneto and Professor X.

Speaking of those last two, we heard earlier this week that Marvel Studios might be casting people of color for Erik Lehnsherr and Charles Xavier, roles previously portrayed by Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender (Magneto), along with James McAvoy and the legendary Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X). And when it comes to Professor X in particular, we’re hearing from our sources that Marvel has their eye on a pair of Breaking Bad stars for the role.

Behind The Scenes Photos From X-Men: Days Of Future Past That Every Fan Should See 1 of 30

Click to skip

























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Apparently, casting an actor of color for the part is just an idea right now and not set in stone. If the studio does indeed head down this route, though, then Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring on Breaking Bad, is one star they have on their wishlist. That doesn’t mean a formal offer’s been made yet, and the actor may not even know he’s being eyed, but our sources insist he’s someone Kevin Feige and co. are interested in.

But here’s where it gets even more exciting. We’re also hearing that if Marvel decides not to cast a person of color, then they might consider Bryan Cranston for Xavier, as the Breaking Bad actor has long been someone that they’ve wanted in the MCU. Not to mention the fans want it, too.

As always, though, just because these actors are on a wishlist it doesn’t mean they’ll wind up in the role. At the end of the day, Marvel could go with someone else for Professor X that hasn’t been mentioned yet. But for now, at least, we know that both Bryan Cranston and Giancarlo Esposito are being eyed for the part and given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who told us that Marvel was developing a She-Hulk show months ago, and that Black Knight was coming to the MCU back in April, we have no reason to doubt it.