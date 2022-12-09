Brendan Fraser admits returning for ‘The Mummy 4’ ‘sounds like fun’

Brendan Fraser became a bonafide action star following the revival of The Mummy franchise in 1999. The films’ central premise involves Fraser’s character Rick O’Connell, and Evelyn Carnahan-O’Connell (Rachel Weisz) trying to stop resurrected mummies from destroying the world.

Fraser’s adaption of The Mummy franchise, which included three movies, has grossed over $1 billion worldwide and has spawned a spinoff, The Scorpion King, video games, roller coaster rides, etc. Although the films have brought much success to Fraser’s acting career, the star would ultimately step away from the franchise in 2008 because of health and other personal issues. In 2017, Universal Studios rebooted the Mummy franchise but this time with Tom Cruise as the lead.

Despite the movie being a slight commercial success, bringing in $410 million globally, fans have always shown appreciation to Fraser. On Dec. 8, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fraser opened up about his fans’ love and if he’s willing to return for The Mummy 4.

Image via Universal Pictures

When asked if he’s been offered an opportunity to come back to The Mummy franchise, Fraser shared that although the studios haven’t officially said anything, his fans, on the other hand, have expressed their interest. The 54-year-old declared:

Not, like, officially, no, but I know the fans have…I’ve been having a great time in recent years, in my so-called hiatus, going to fan conventions, keeping it real, meeting everybody and thanking them personally for putting me where I am. I think I got over myself, insofar as ‘I’m too busy’ or ‘That’s not for me,’ I don’t know what I was thinking. I needed to have some gratitude.”

Another idea Fraser is fascinated with is reuniting with his The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor co-star Michelle Yeoh. The actor was quoted as saying, “sounds like fun.” Near the end of the conversation, Fraser disclosed that he’s open to reprising his role as O’Connell and hopes with his reclaimed fame, it can happen. He said:

“I’m always looking for a job, if anyone’s got the right conceit. I’ve never been as famous and as unsalaried than I am at the moment, so, spread the word!”

Since Fraser’s admission, no other details about The Mummy 4 have been released at this time.