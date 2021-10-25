Brendan Fraser Is Trending After News Of Batgirl Movie Casting

The Brendan Fraser career renaissance continues. The beloved actor and internet favorite is trending again following news that he’ll play the villain in the upcoming HBO Max Batgirl movie.

The star of classics like The Mummy and Encino Man has had a resurgence as of late, appearing in projects like Doom Patrol and Killers of the Flower Moon. Looks like he’ll be delighting audiences once again as Firefly, a pyromaniac in Gotham.

Fraser will appear alongside Batgirl Leslie Grace, who plays the main character, with J.K. Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon from Justice League. Grace herself tweeted out the news alongside a very excited caption.

How can anyone not love Brendan Fraser? pic.twitter.com/kDR0awtwFY — Dustin Davis (@tidus808) October 25, 2021

Seeing Brendan Fraser be consistently booked makes me so happy 🥺 he deserves everything https://t.co/eZJN3TBsuE — hurricane irene, nightmare from above (@screamiirene) October 25, 2021

NOBODY is doing it like Brendan Fraser pic.twitter.com/v59lEgppAC — Ollie🎃 (@TheQuiver_) October 25, 2021

His upcoming list of projects is actually very impressive regardless.

Brendan Fraser upcoming projects:



• The Whale (dir: Darren Aronofsky)



• Killers of the Flower Moon (dir: Martin Scorsese) – w/ Jesse Plemons, Leonardo DiCaprio



• Brothers (dir: Max Barbakow) – w/ Glenn Close, Peter Dinklage



• Batgirl (dir: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah) pic.twitter.com/I5fn4h6OxZ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 25, 2021

Some people are excited that Firefly is finally getting some recognition as a great DC villain.

WB confirmed that Brendan Fraser is playing Firefly.



One of the most underrated Batman villains and definitely deserves the spotlight. pic.twitter.com/SZukfLV3Rb — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) October 25, 2021

Batgirl will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. It’s being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed Bad Boys for Life. While plot details aren’t yet known, the film will follow the exploits of Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon.

Fraser will also play a role in the upcoming Martin Scorsese movie Killers of the Flower Moon. Fraser plays lawyer W.S. Hamilton in the true-crime movie about the mysterious murders of key members of a Native American tribe after oil was discovered on their land.

Batgirl is currently scheduled for a 2022 release.