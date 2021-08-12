Watch: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional When He’s Told The Internet Loves Him

The internet and social media tend to jump on fads and phenomenons that almost instantly fade from memory, but when it comes to an actor with enduring popularity that the online community has nothing but constant and undying love for, Brendan Fraser has to be right up there with Keanu Reeves.

The star trends on a regular basis for no other reason than people can’t help but praise his work and personality, turning him into something of an internet folk hero. The good news for his army of supporters is that a full-blown Fraser renaissance appears to be on the cards, with the 52 year-old racking up a series of acclaimed performances and exciting projects.

During a virtual meet and greet, one lucky fan got the chance to speak to The Mummy‘s Rick O’Connell directly, and as you can see below, he got more than a little emotional when he was told that he has the full backing and appreciation of so many people.

Having drawn strong notices for his televised turns in Trust, Condor and Doom Patrol, Fraser then stole every one of his scenes in Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max crime thriller No Sudden Move. He’s also recently wrapped Darren Aronofsky’s bizarre-sounding The Whale, where he plays a 600-pound man looking to reconnect with his estranged daughter, in what has the potential to be a career-best performance.

In addition, he’s just joined Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in AppleTV+’s mega budget literary adaptation Killers of the Flower Moon and boarded Palm Springs director Max Barbakow’s comedy Brothers alongside Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin, and Glenn Close, so we could be looking at a rapid return to prominence for someone who deserved much better than he got from the industry two decades ago when his star was at its highest.