Brendan Fraser probably won’t get an MCU role because he fought for VFX artists to be paid fairly for their work

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most recent offerings have come under heavy fire from critics and fans after the vast majority of them resolutely failed to live up to the hype, the franchise’s most pressing issues are perhaps unfolding entirely offscreen.

It’s been common knowledge for years that VFX artists are among the most overworked and underpaid creatives in the entire industry, and there are no shortage of reports emanating from Marvel Studios that paint the picture of a hellish work environment, something that was brought into sharper focus than ever before in the wake of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Not a lot of people in positions of power have stood up and fought on behalf of the digital wizards to ensure they were fairly compensated for their work, but you know who did? Only Hollywood’s most wholesome star and freshly-minted Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser.

In an eye-opening Twitter thread, it was revealed that the actor took it upon himself to ensure the team behind Journey to the Center of the Earth ended up getting the money they were due, despite their initial pleas falling on completely deaf ears. It took two years for the crew to get adequate recompense, but Fraser was with them every step of the way.

#BrendanFraser is a righteous dude.



In November 2007 our paychecks stopped. I was the FX lead on #JourneyToTheCenterOfTheEarth for Meteor Studios in Montreal and was asked to convince my crew to stay and finish the picture with a guarantee we'd all get paid with overtime. We had… https://t.co/DmQUIEAkMQ pic.twitter.com/1jegFlWECd — Dave Rand (@daverandla) March 13, 2023

#BrendanFraser is a righteous dude. Part 2



Our studio partner at the time was worth 8 billion.



The hardest part to swallow in this ordeal was when the studio reopened under a new name just weeks later and hired back the personel they needed to turn the https://t.co/AjRflRoSqn… https://t.co/DNnKBtujA7 pic.twitter.com/P6LrP200Ub — Dave Rand (@daverandla) March 13, 2023

Now that every film and television project he appears in from here on out will be slapped with the “starring Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser” label, the resurgent star will have his pick of the projects. As much as fans would love to see him pop up in the MCU, especially after Batgirl nuked his shot at supervillainy, maybe Kevin Feige won’t be so keen on giving him a job when he’s got previous for going out of his way to make sure the VFX team get what they’re owed.