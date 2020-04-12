Brie Larson’s Next MCU Movie Appearance Reportedly Revealed, Will Be In Phase 4

The post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home certainly hinted that the Skrulls are set to play an important role in the MCU during Phase Four and beyond, with the revelation that Nick Fury had allowed himself and Maria Hill to be impersonated by the shape-shifting aliens while he remained in outer space.

Everything that happens in the MCU is meticulously laid out in advance, of course, and Phase Three’s concluding chapter ending on the reveal that Fury had taken himself off-world more than likely means the Skrulls will be pivotal to whatever the overarching post-Infinity Saga story turns out to be. Unfortunately, though, with the entirety of Phase Four delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, fans are just going to have to wait that little bit longer to see how all of the pieces will ultimately fit together.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Disney are developing a remake of Robin Hood, and that Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow – that we’ll get a hint of their motivations in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Skrull sympathizer Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) set to make a cameo appearance in the film as well.

The Internet's Losing It Over Brie Larson's Cinderella-Style Dress On Red Carpet 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As we’ve noted previously, a key part of Shang-Chi’s story is rumored to be an underground fighting tournament, which will reportedly feature several Skrulls involved as the prize at stake is the titular Ten Rings themselves and they’re hoping to get their hands on them. Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel is also said to be there as a casual observer, presumably to lend backup and moral support to her comrades and report to Nick Fury with the latest developments. And given that this film will come before Captain Marvel 2, it’ll mark the heroine’s next big screen appearance in the MCU.

Of course, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is also the only Earthbound solo movie for a debuting character in Phase Four. As such, it’d certainly make sense for there to be some interactions between the title hero and a few of the franchise’s familiar faces in an effort to lay the foundations for whatever Marvel Studios has planned next.