MCU Fans Are Devastated That The Entire Phase Four Has Been Delayed

We knew that the continued uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic was going to cause havoc with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given that the delay of Black Widow had a real chance of creating a knock-on effect that would ultimately affect all of the studio’s plans for Phase Four, and today our worst fears were confirmed as Disney announced that every single one of the MCU’s upcoming big screen projects was set to be delayed.

There was one silver lining for the fans with Captain Marvel 2 being given an official release date – even though that gives certain sections a definitive date to have their pitchforks sharpened – but the news that the studio’s post-Avengers: Endgame lineup won’t start rolling out until November will be a hard pill to swallow for those craving their latest fix of superhero shenanigans.

In fact, now that we won’t be seeing Black Widow until November, that means there will have been sixteen months following the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is a huge gap for a franchise that has recently accelerated their business model to three movies a year. Plenty of fans took to social media once the news broke as well, and it would be fair to say that they aren’t too happy about it.

Black Widow’s rescheduled November release pushes The Eternals back to February 2021, which in turn moves Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to May and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to November, with Phase Four finally set to conclude with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder in February 2022. And even though there’s been no mention of the still-untitled Spider-Man 3 as of yet, with the domino affect caused by the global crisis set to be felt in the MCU for years to come, it might be delayed, too.

