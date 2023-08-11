Brie Larson dares to trigger her trolls in new look at her imminent MCU return in ‘The Marvels

Arguably the most heroic thing Brie Larson has ever done across her Marvel career isn’t facing Thanos but taking down her trolls in the most hilarious way possible. Stop me if you’ve heard this story before, but back when Captain Marvel came out in 2019, the now-familiar Carol Danvers haters complained that Larson was too glum-looking in the movie’s promotion. Cue the Oscar-winning actress hitting back with some hilarious poster edits that proved she’s far from the only Avenger with a smiling problem.

So, I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling a certain sense of déjà vu from this new look image at Larson’s return as Carol in this November’s The Marvels. As first shared by Total Film Magazine (via GamesRadar), the pic sees the Fast X star at her glowering best as Carol harks back to her 1990s roots by going for the full grunge look; scowling up at an unseen enemy through a curtain of overlong bangs.

New look at Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in #TheMarvels



(@totalfilm) pic.twitter.com/f2M68dwJUq — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) August 11, 2023

While her opponent is not seen in the photo above, the right vs. left framing of the other new image Total Film just revealed heavily suggests that it’s Dar-Benn, the vicious Kree leader played by Zawe Ashton in the sequel. What’s more, the villain is giving just as good as she gets with Tom Hiddleston’s fiancée snapping back at brie with her own super-scowl.

A new look at Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn in #TheMarvels



(@totalfilm) pic.twitter.com/1Oa9dXSWGy — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) August 11, 2023

Don’t worry, other promo images have shown that Carol’s time with her new besties, Monica (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala (Iman Vellani), will lighten her up somewhat and allow her to crack a grin or two, but for the most part it seems The Captain is still just as reluctant to flash those pearly whites as before, trolls be damned. You can take the girl out of the 1990s, but not the 1990s out of the girl.

The Marvels releases into theaters this Nov. 10.