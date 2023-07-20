Brie Larson’s ultimate clap-back against the Captain Marvel haters will never get old

Buckle up everybody, Brie Larson season is upon us once again. Well, Captain Marvel season, I guess. With the imminent release of The Marvels trailer, and the probable torrent of haters that’s sure to follow, let’s revisit one of Larson’s finest moments: clapping back in the most hilarious way possible.

Back in 2019, Captain Marvel arrived in theaters during the height of Marvel’s powers, before Kang and Ant-Man 3 did some serious damage to the brand. However, when the trailer was released, it got 300,000 dislikes and thousands of pasted comments to drown out positive ones.

She had to deal with comments like “Captain Feminist and the Patriarchy’s stone. What piece of crap!” and “Marvel/Disney has gone off the deep end once again. It seems Disney is willing to decimate and destroy anything we remember about Marvel comics just to push their narrative.”

To be fair, these sound like the laments of incel neckbeards, but I digress. Why were these losers so pissed? Because Larson vocally pushed for more women inclusion in Marvel movies. How dare she!

Larson is not someone who takes things lying down; it’s part of her charm. Let’s go back to when the haters told her to smile more so she released a series of Marvel posters with the male protagonists doing just that.

Remember when people said captain marvel needed to smile more so brie larson did this pic.twitter.com/OfHaG4WJqi — jo • THE MARVELS era ✷ (@glowinavenger) July 14, 2023

Classic! Neckbeards everywhere were quaking with anger in the shoes their mom bought them after this. As for The Marvels, it features three female leads instead of just one. I can almost hear the incel virgins cracking their knuckles to post negative things about this. Sad!

The new movie, which stars Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, hits theaters Nov. 10. A trailer is expected imminently.