Brie Larson Is Extremely Hyped For Wonder Woman 1984

After a very long wait, we’ve now had our first proper look at Wonder Woman 1984. The trailer didn’t disappoint, either, showing us some awesome 1980s-set action to a really cool remix of New Order’s 1983 hit “Blue Monday.” While there’ve been rumblings of behind-the-scenes problems with the film and mixed reactions from test audiences, the first trailer should do a lot to assuage those doubts.

At the very least, though, the movie has already picked up one diehard fan: Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, who shared the following on Twitter recently:

SIRI – HOW CAN I TIME TRAVEL TO JUNE 5TH 2020 https://t.co/PUQ3DKK6ee — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 10, 2019

Larson’s excitement for the movie isn’t particularly surprising. During Captain Marvel‘s red carpet premiere in Hollywood, she was quizzed by a young fan as to who her favorite female superhero was. It’d have been easy for her to respond with Captain Marvel, but she kept it honest and admitted: “I really like Wonder Woman a lot,” before also giving a shout-out to the Wakandan women from Black Panther.

Gal Gadot has also responded in kind. To mark the release of Captain Marvel, she shared a piece of fan art on Instagram of Diana and Carol Danvers arm in arm, captioning it: “I’m so happy for you sister! Congrats.”

The friendly relationship between the Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel teams doesn’t stop at their lead actresses, either. Patty Jenkins gave a shout out to Captain Marvel on behalf of the whole crew back in March, saying: “Congratulations team Captain Marvel! Can’t wait to see it and our whole WW crew wish you a great weekend.”

Despite Warner Bros./DC and Disney/Marvel being in direct competition with one another, it’s nice that they generally treat each other with respect. After all, it’s not a binary choice between the MCU and DCEU – only the most deluded fanboys buy into the whole tribal rivalry thing. There’s more than enough room for both studios to release superhero movies, so when Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman tread the same socio-political territory, it makes perfect sense to stand in solidarity with each other.