Diana Prince Is Back In Action In First Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer

It’s been an unusually long journey for Wonder Woman 1984, which wrapped principal photography back in December of last year, but it seems that Warner Bros. is at last ready to give the internet its first taste of Patty Jenkins’ highly anticipated sequel. That’s right, the first trailer is now here, allowing you all to judge for yourselves if this will be the summer smash the studio eventually decided it could be.

As some of you may recall, the follow-up to 2017’s Wonder Woman was previously scheduled to hit theaters in November of this year before it was hit with a seven-month delay. To an extent, the move makes a lot of sense given how well the first pic did with its June slot, though it does mean that we’ll have waited a whole three years for Diana Prince’s second solo outing. In that time, the comic book movie landscape has changed significantly, albeit largely in DC’s favor, thanks to the successful three-film run of Aquaman, Shazam! and Joker.

Whether or not 1984 can maintain the DC brand’s box office momentum remains to be seen, but so far, the film seems to have a reasonable amount of hype behind it, the usual fan anxiety over reshoots notwithstanding.

At the very least, moviegoers can look forward to the return of Gal Gadot in the title role, along with Chris Pine as her love interest Steve Trevor. And as the backdrop moves from the First World War to the era of the Cold War, some noteworthy newcomers join the cast, including Kristen Wiig as the villainous Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

We’ll find out if this new line-up can recreate the success of Diana’s solo debut when Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5th, 2020.