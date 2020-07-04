Brie Larson Already Facing Backlash For New YouTube Channel

Many people have picked up new hobbies while stuck at home during the lockdowns, and Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson recently revealed her newest one to the world.

Yes, as you may’ve heard, the Oscar-winning actress has started a YouTube channel, which she plans to use for social activism. In her first video, uploaded earlier this week, she about why she’s decided to use the site as her platform to speak out, saying the following:

“YouTube has been a place [where] I have learnt so much,” the Captain Marvel star says. “Whether it’s been how to use my printer or it’s been watching how to be a considerate activist… This is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter. It doesn’t mean that there isn’t also silly content or ways for me to express myself personally, but there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content.”

But of course, this being the internet. And this being Brie Larson – who tends to attract a lot of strong opinions online for being so outspoken – there’s already a considerable amount of backlash being aimed at her new channel. As EpicStream notes, the video was previously sitting at 520,000 views with 50,000 likes and 17,000 dislikes. Since their report, however, those numbers have now ballooned to 861,000 views with 68,000 likes and 34,000 dislikes.

So, while it seems that the majority of people enjoyed what Larson uploaded, that’s still an alarmingly high amount of dislikes, especially when compared to the likes and overall views. Furthermore, Twitter has had some interesting opinions on Brie’s new hobby as well, as seen below:

Brie Larson started a YouTube channel and the content dudes are not handling it well pic.twitter.com/pBooSpT3zr — Ryan O'Toole (@ryanohtrue) July 3, 2020

I saw some of Brie Larson's youtube video… it was an exercise in corporate, homogenized, sanitized mainstream YouTubers… I've seen A.I in video games with more personality. — itsagundam (@GundamIsHere) July 3, 2020

I feel like this is another move for corporate youtube to begin purging the small creators that created YouTube in favor of corporate money since cable is currently bleeding viewers to streaming services. Eventually, Twitch will succumb to the mega corporate money. — Opnex (@Opnex_Gaming) July 3, 2020

I watched it to give her a chance to win me. Stopped the video as soon as I noticed it was just a bunch of her buddies fluffing her. — Jp (@JohnPau18466753) July 4, 2020

Theres a 10 hour video of paint drying on Youtube.. it has more personality than Brie Larson, more acting ability too. — Boshek (@Boshek6) July 3, 2020

yet another celebrity youtube is gonna start promoting over youtubers with good content and actual personality — 「generic anime background character」 (@AshDust250) July 3, 2020

The only reason she did it is because Hollywood realized that YT is more popular than they are. — Chris Brady (@CVBrady) July 3, 2020

Ryan reinolds trolling hugh jackman was funnier than this — Alx (@Eldegarth1) July 3, 2020

The best part of Brie Larson having a YouTube channel: the comment section pic.twitter.com/20j07cAWrr — 𝗠𝗔𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗢 ᵒᶠ ᵗʰᵉ 𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗥𝗢 (@__HUO__) July 4, 2020

I think you're right. There's no reason for her to want to be on that platform unless she plans on pulling a zoe quinn or anita SCAMkeesian and promotes some kind of money making scam. — DDayRuin (@NobodyStarving) July 3, 2020

Nah: brie wants to milk YouTube for money — Larry Bernard (@karasoth) July 3, 2020

She’s not making movies now and her market appeal is severely hampered by the broad dislike for her – imo it’s likeability rehab — Antisocial Justice (@AntisocialJW2) July 3, 2020

Who would've guessed that Hollywood's most entitled actor thinks they can just casually sidestep into success on YouTube!? Brie Larson is now apparently a 'YouTuber' — Cynic Snacks 🍕 (@cynicsnacks) July 2, 2020

Instantly verified nonetheless!

Same can't be said for other channels that have been working for years and actually meet the requirements. pic.twitter.com/Jk8R8RfqQx — Cynic Snacks 🍕 (@cynicsnacks) July 2, 2020

I can't wait to see the high quality content from this clearly dedicated Youtuber who definitely won't just quit after 6 months or when the Covid lockdown is over….. — Sarcastic Hawke (@HawkeSarcastic) July 2, 2020

Unfortunately, some of the comments on the YouTube video itself are even worse. And while there’s certainly nothing stopping celebrities from creating YouTube channels, it’s important to remember that as some of these people say, with so many famous faces starting their own channels lately, the platform might start promoting their videos more than those from dedicated YouTubers who’ve been working tirelessly to build their audience and channel for years. Not to mention that, like one person notes, will Brie continue pumping out content once things go back to normal and the lockdown is over?

We’ll have to wait and see, but again, there’s nothing stopping Brie Larson or anyone else from starting a YouTube channel and though the actress’ first video continues to spur a lot of talk and backlash, there are also a lot of people who are loving what she’s done and will no doubt be eager for her next upload.