Brie Larson Already Facing Backlash For New YouTube Channel

Many people have picked up new hobbies while stuck at home during the lockdowns, and Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson recently revealed her newest one to the world.

Yes, as you may’ve heard, the Oscar-winning actress has started a YouTube channel, which she plans to use for social activism. In her first video, uploaded earlier this week, she about why she’s decided to use the site as her platform to speak out, saying the following:

“YouTube has been a place [where] I have learnt so much,” the Captain Marvel star says. “Whether it’s been how to use my printer or it’s been watching how to be a considerate activist… This is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter. It doesn’t mean that there isn’t also silly content or ways for me to express myself personally, but there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content.”

But of course, this being the internet. And this being Brie Larson – who tends to attract a lot of strong opinions online for being so outspoken – there’s already a considerable amount of backlash being aimed at her new channel. As EpicStream notes, the video was previously sitting at 520,000 views with 50,000 likes and 17,000 dislikes. Since their report, however, those numbers have now ballooned to 861,000 views with 68,000 likes and 34,000 dislikes.

So, while it seems that the majority of people enjoyed what Larson uploaded, that’s still an alarmingly high amount of dislikes, especially when compared to the likes and overall views. Furthermore, Twitter has had some interesting opinions on Brie’s new hobby as well, as seen below:

Unfortunately, some of the comments on the YouTube video itself are even worse. And while there’s certainly nothing stopping celebrities from creating YouTube channels, it’s important to remember that as some of these people say, with so many famous faces starting their own channels lately, the platform might start promoting their videos more than those from dedicated YouTubers who’ve been working tirelessly to build their audience and channel for years. Not to mention that, like one person notes, will Brie continue pumping out content once things go back to normal and the lockdown is over?

We’ll have to wait and see, but again, there’s nothing stopping Brie Larson or anyone else from starting a YouTube channel and though the actress’ first video continues to spur a lot of talk and backlash, there are also a lot of people who are loving what she’s done and will no doubt be eager for her next upload.

Source: EpicStream

