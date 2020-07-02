A lot of us have picked up new hobbies while in quarantine, and Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson has just revealed hers to the world. The Oscar-winning star has started up a YouTube channel today, which she intends to employ for social activism, as a way of putting her “privilege and platform” to good use.

In her 21-minute long first video, Larson speaks about why she’s decided to use YouTube as her platform on which to speak out. She promised “deep conversations” in future vlogs, but teased that there will also be some “silly content” as she “expresses [her]self personally.”

“YouTube has been a place [where] I have learnt so much,” the Captain Marvel star says. “Whether it’s been how to use my printer or it’s been watching how to be a considerate activist… This is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter. It doesn’t mean that there isn’t also silly content or ways for me to express myself personally, but there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content.”

Elsewhere in the video, Larson chats with a range of YouTube stars via Zoom calls, including Justine Ezarik, Lilly Singh, Michelle Khare, Swoozie, and Hot Ones host Sean Evans. When asked by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett if she’s going to use her channel for social activism, Larson had this to say:

“Yes. Because I think it’s about being myself. If I think about what my days are like, especially right now, it’s having Zoom calls with different activists, intaking a lot of information, having tough conversations.”

While speaking to Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown of the ASAP Science channel, she added that:

“I’m a white woman with privilege and a platform, so it doesn’t make any sense to me to just make it all about me the whole time.”

Larson also opened up about her social anxiety and why taking on the role of Captain Marvel was so important to her. In her video description, meanwhile, she highlights several black actors and activists including fellow MCU actress Tessa Thompson, Janet Mock and Aaron Philip.

The star will next suit up as Carol Danvers in the Marvel universe in Captain Marvel 2, which is due to hit theaters in a little over two years from now on July 8th, 2022.