Brie Larson gets roasted online for supporting NFTs

Brie Larson has found herself at the center of a Twitter storm after changing her profile picture to an NFT she’d bought. The Captain Marvel star has always had a rabid fanbase of loyal followers on social media, but many of them are now turning against the Oscar-winning actress for throwing her lot behind the unpopular NFT trend.

This Friday, Larson revealed that she had purchased a “Flower Girls” NFT (Non-Fungible Token). Larson’s surreal new profile pic was unveiled the same day that fellow Hollywood icons Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Gwyneth Paltrow (another MCU stalwart) also shared their own NFT avatars from Flower Girls.

It seems like Larson didn’t read the room on this one. Her tweet was immediately hit with criticism from tweeters, who blasted the Avengers: Endgame actress for using her platform to promote NFTs, which have garnered a lot of negative press recently around their effect on the environment and artists’ rights.

brie, nft’s are bad for the environment and make it easier to steal art from artists. this isn’t right. — liv ✵ ⧗ ❆ (@captlavenders) February 4, 2022

*Taps mic* Fuck Brie Larson's dumb ass NFT. https://t.co/C5XTKQCuFp — Drake (@TrailerDrake) February 5, 2022

If you’re unfamiliar with why NFTs are considered a bad thing, this thread does a good job of explaining the nitty-gritty of it.

just in case somebody's wondering why this is bad



this collection lives on an Etherium blockchain. Brie Larson is an influential figure advertising an ETH blockchain NFT collection.



I'll explain why that is bad in the thread https://t.co/hWZduMCFxs — ˗ˏˋ Andjela Jokovic ˊˎ˗ (@andjelajokovic) February 5, 2022

Away from the more serious offended reactions, the memes obviously came out in full force, too.

Brie Larson fans when they see her NFT profile picture pic.twitter.com/8tjxFKVPQO — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) February 4, 2022

Brie Larson on Twitter after buying an NFT pic.twitter.com/knjhiP9jhE — Niklander is going back to the Matrix (@niklander2) February 4, 2022

*Applause*

Scott Pilgrim: You see that avatar?



Brie Larson: OH YEAH!



Scott: That’s Brie Larson’s.



NFT Company: I know.



Brie: OH YEAH!



Scott: You know…?



Brie: OH YEEEEEAH!



Scott: oh no — LittleKuriboh (@yugiohtas) February 5, 2022

Larson’s no stranger to inciting controversy online, but any blowback against her acting or personality has always been rebuffed by her diehard fans. And yet the star’s NFT support is just proving too much for some to forgive.

pov: you’ve defended brie larson from every bit of slander she’s received but you can’t defend her supporting nft’s pic.twitter.com/FYSzLXij1u — Jordy ❄️ euphoria spoilers (@collarsarcane) February 4, 2022

For the past 4 years all I’ve done is defend Brie Larson only for her to support NFT’s pic.twitter.com/69zFvIjEeP — ThomasV (@natev_05) February 4, 2022

On the other hand, not all Larson loyalists are abandoning her. Some have been stans for too long to quit now.

however i am a carol danvers stan before anything else, and not even brie larson supporting nft's will stop me from defending her pic.twitter.com/vGOmbYHH3X — 💌 (@haIobearers) February 4, 2022

Even those who like her NFT promotion don’t agree with others using this as an excuse to attack Larson’s character.

I do not support Brie Larson's NFT decision but if I see anyone use this as an excuse to slander her for unrelated shit I'm coming for your kneecaps pic.twitter.com/PT97DrLhMD — Emmy 💚 (@EmmyIvory) February 4, 2022

In the grand scheme of Marvel actor controversies, this one is relatively small-fry, so Brie Larson should escape this one mostly unscathed. For starters, she’s got a whole year for this to die down before she’s next seen in the MCU in The Marvels, hitting theaters in Feb. 2023.