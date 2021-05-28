Brie Larson Reportedly Wants Captain Marvel To Fight Thor In The MCU

As has been made clear over multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe installments, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor fancies himself as the strongest Avenger, but despite his status as a literal god with a magic hammer, he’s top three at best.

Kevin Feige touted the impending arrival of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel by declaring her as the single most powerful superhero in the entire shared mythology, and the third act of her solo debut made it pretty clear that he was right on the money. However, the MCU’s head honcho eventually backtracked and awarded the title to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch instead, which is also completely understandable when she could destroy the entire world and probably the multiverse as well if she felt like it.

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Odinson will have plenty to worry about next year when Thor: Love and Thunder arrives with Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher hot on his tail and looking to live up to his billing as a slayer of deities, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Brie Larson wants to see Carol Danvers throw down with the handsome Asgardian at some point.

As is typical from the tipster, though, there are no additional details provided so all we’re left with is a vague statement that doesn’t indicate why they would fight, who would be the instigator, what they’d be scrapping over or where it’s supposed to happen across the upcoming MCU slate. Larson has been rumored for a Love and Thunder cameo, but so have a lot of people, while Hemsworth won’t be involved in The Marvels, so regardless of the veracity of Richtman’s information, Captain Marvel and Thor probably won’t be trading blows for at least while yet.