Brie Larson Reportedly Wants To Play Zelda In A Live-Action The Legend Of Zelda Adaptation

Further details on Nintendo’s rumored live-action The Legend of Zelda adaptation have remained frustratingly slim since whispers of the project’s existence first emerged last year. Several months ago, WGTC learned that Nintendo was investigating the possibility of bringing Link and the series’ titular princess to the big screen, with a potential Netflix series touted as a possible alternative.

Whether the project ultimately fell through or simply remains on the backburner remains unclear, then, though, at the very least, we know one popular Hollywood star who would reportedly love nothing more than to secure a starring role in such an adaptation. Sources have revealed to WGTC that Brie Larson is not only interested in playing Princess Zelda, but has been in direct discussions with the Big N itself to register her interest.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Gallery 1 of 22

Click to skip









































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Larson, of course, is no stranger to the hobby, having revealed in the first-ever video uploaded to her personal YouTube channel an anecdote involving Super Mario Galaxy. The actress also recently Tweeted an image of herself getting ready to check out the beta for Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers, a title which, if leaks are to be believed, could well play host to Captain Marvel in the future.

As for The Legend of Zelda, it remains to be seen if Larson will ever get to fulfil her dream of playing Hyrule’s iconic princess, though if the project ever does come to fruition, we’d be hard pushed to think of someone better suited to bring the character to life on the big screen. With that said, we’re sure many of you out there have your own ideal pick to play not just the aforementioned monarch, but others, such as Link and the evil Ganondorf. As always, be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below!