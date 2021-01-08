Watch: Brie Larson Reveals She’s Started Training For Captain Marvel 2

The trolls who tried their hardest to downvote Captain Marvel into oblivion months before the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster was released aren’t going to be happy when they discover that there’s even more female talent on board for the sequel. Rising star Nia DaCosta will direct, and tackling a mega budget superhero movie marks a drastic step up for the 31 year-old filmmaker, who was behind the camera for the recent Candyman reboot which audiences won’t be able to see until August now after it was delayed several times.

Of course, one of the weakest parts of Carol Danvers’ solo debut was undoubtedly the script, which wasn’t surprising when there were five names credited for the story and three for the screenplay, but WandaVision staff writer Megan McDonnell is penning Captain Marvel 2 on her own, and hopefully fewer voices will result in a more focused and cohesive narrative.

The only names confirmed for the cast so far, meanwhile, apart from leading lady Brie Larson are Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, which would indicate that the trio will probably team up in the third act to battle whoever the villain turns out to be. Plot details are still firmly under wraps, then, but Larson has now started training to get back into superhero shape with the aid of an impressive home gym setup, as you can see below.

Captain Marvel 2 was recently pushed back from July to November 2022, with production expected to kick off in the next few months. Certain sections of the internet may have tried to tear down the first movie at every opportunity, and while it was a million miles away from being the best entry in the MCU, it still raked in over a billion dollars globally and certainly raised expectations for what comes next.