Brie Larson And Tessa Thompson Don’t Know What’s Next For Captain Marvel Or Valkyrie

In the final months of the MCU’s Phase 3, Marvel Studios seemingly established Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson as two key players in the franchise moving forward.

On the one hand, there was Captain Marvel, which served as the big screen debut for Carol Danvers, and was a big enough hit to ensure that the heroine is here for the long haul. As for Valkyrie, the Thor: Ragnarok standout returned in the recent Avengers: Endgame, and ended the film as the new leader of Asgard.

Nonetheless, the future of each heroine is still a little hazy, and during yesterday’s panel at ACE Comic-Con, Larson and Thompson admitted they have “no idea” what’s to become of their characters. Larson then expanded on this claim by suggesting that if Marvel Studios did let her in on their plans for Captain Marvel, she’d have a hard time keeping it a secret:

“We don’t know, and I’m so happy that I don’t know because I’m a terrible liar. I would hate to be like, ‘I don’t know’ and everyone’s like b**** you know. That’s part of why they don’t tell me anything.”

Of course, it’s practically a given that both Larson and Thompson know more about the future of Captain Marvel and Valkyrie than they’re letting on, but until Kevin Feige and his team are ready to make some official announcements, you can expect the two actresses to stay tight-lipped on everything they’ve been told.

As it stands, we know that Thompson will reprise her role as Valkyrie for Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which is scheduled to hit theaters on November 5th, while it’s generally assumed that Captain Marvel 2 will be one of the film’s slated for the MCU’s Phase 5. In the meantime, Marvel still has a whole load of Phase 4 projects to get through, starting with the release of Black Widow on May 1st, 2020.