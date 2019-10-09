Brie Larson Says She’s Really Pushing For An All-Female MCU Movie

Remember when that shot of all of Avengers: Endgame‘s leading ladies went viral back in 2017, thereby kicking off calls for an all-female team-up movie in the MCU? Well, Endgame ended up featuring a fan-pleasing scene of many of the superheroines coming together to take on Thanos, but no such film is on the slate for Phase 4 nor is it said to be arriving anytime soon. So, what’s happening on that front?

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson was asked about the chances of it materializing when in conversation with Variety as part of their Power of Women cover shoot. And while she wouldn’t confirm anything outright, Larson did stress that many of the women of the MCU are “passionate” about the idea and are really pushing for it to happen.

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this.’ What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

This is far from the first time Larson’s made clear that she’s all over the idea of an all-female Avengers film, with a previous comment seeing her make a bid to lead the team. For Feige’s part, he seems positive about the notion, suggesting that it’s only a logistical issue that’s stalling the project. But if Larson and everyone else is as passionate about it as she says, hopefully they can make it work sooner rather than later.

After all, it’s not like there’s no history of it in the comics. A-Force, for instance, is a female Avengers line-up featuring many of the characters who are either already in the MCU or are about to be – such as She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel. In fact, maybe the introduction of these heroes – plus the likes of Jane Foster’s Thor – is evidence that Feige is playing the long game here and is slowly building up to A-Force? After all, our sources have assured us that the super producer has every intention of doing it.