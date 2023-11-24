Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel receives another blow as rumors point to her crown as strongest Avenger being stolen in upcoming project

The Marvels hasn’t been the grand return for Captain Marvel that we were hoping, thanks to its calamitous box office performance. But at least Carol Danvers is still the strongest Avenger. Right? Right??

Well, for now, maybe, but it’s just possible that Brie Larson’s cosmic heroine won’t be able to hold onto her title forever. We all know that the battle to be named the most powerful MCU hero is a two-horse race between Carol and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Due to the difference in their power sets — they’re essentially science vs. magic — it’s been tricky to work out exactly who is the strongest. But generally, Marvel has told us it’s Captain Marvel.

Unfortunately for Carol, the studio could be about to change its mind in an upcoming project. According to scooper MyTimeToShineHello, a “Scarlet vs Captain Marvel” fight is coming to the MCU at some point in the near future. What’s more, they’re even giving away who wins: spoilers, it’s apparently Wanda.

People wanted a Scarlet Witch vs Captain Marvel fight to see who's stronger. Well we got it and the answer (Wanda wins) https://t.co/j0syEWGdPA — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 23, 2023

In some ways this shouldn’t be a surprise, as Wanda Maximoff made short work of Maria Rambeau’s Earth-838 Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, with Larson’s Carol being the prime variant of the character, it was possible the battle would go another way. But, if we are to believe this rumor, which you can feel free not to, it won’t.

This rumor doesn’t specify a project this fabled fight could appear in, but Avengers: Secret Wars springs to mind as the most obvious contender. Remember, Scarlet Witch is officially dead in the MCU following Doctor Strange 2, so it would take some multiversal mayhem to bring Olsen back into the fray.

As for Brie Larson, The Marvels‘ much-lamented release has called the existence of Captain Marvel 3 into question, but something tells us Carol Danvers is not done in the MCU yet. Even if she does one day lose to Scarlet Witch, she remains one of the franchise’s heaviest hitters, so don’t bet against her just yet.