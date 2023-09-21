Britney Spears’ ‘Crossroads’ movie return to theaters: release date, locations, and more

For decades, we have waited – quietly, patiently, knowing that our time would come. Through cultural eras dominated by superheroes, cinematic universes, and desperate attempts to breathe life back into the Star Wars franchise, the thought of a return to pop star-driven event cinema seemed like the fantasy of a mad man. Then along came Taylor Swift and her apple-cheeked followers started breaking box office records, and all of a sudden Hollywood is all “how do we get another Captain Eo off the ground?”

And that brings us to Crossroads, the 2002 coming-of-age tween drama starring Austin Powers in Goldmember’s own Britney Spears. This classic of the genre is returning to theaters after over 20 years, tying in with the release of Spears’ highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me.

Spears aside, Crossroads features an all-star cast: Zoe Saldaña (Star Trek: Beyond), Anson Mount (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Kim Cattrall (Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country) and Taryn Manning (Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry) all play prominent roles. Additionally, Variety reports that the re-release will feature two singalong segments and oodles of fresh new branded merchandise. How can you be a part of the zeitgeist? Funny you should ask.

When and where to watch Crossroads

As mentioned above, the theatrical re-release of Crossroads has everything to do with the debut of Spears’ autobiography, which hits shelves October 24. As such, the two-night event is scheduled to take place on October 23 and 25.

The film is currently slated to play at 875 locations across the world. Presale tickets are likely to go up any day now, so fans of midriff tees and bedazzled everythings should keep one eye on the AMC website at all times. Written by not-a-girl, not-yet-a-Grey’s-Anatomy-showrunner Shonda Rhimes and directed by Billy Madison helmer Tamra Davis, Crossroads remains the closest thing to a cult classic that a movie starring the world’s biggest musician at the time can be. Even so, the choice to release it a mere two weeks after the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie feels treacherously close to hubris, but I’m not Britney Spears’ mom. Kim Cattrall is.