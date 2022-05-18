Watch the official trailer for Billy Eichner’s groundbreaking gay rom-com ‘Bros’

The official red band trailer for Bros dropped on Wednesday, the upcoming first-ever romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men, written by and starring Billy Eichner. The film was produced by Judd Apatow and Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Neighbors), the latter of whom also cowrote the screenplay.

Bros which is described as a “smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with,” sees Eichner as a single guy who ostensibly meets the man of his dreams opposite Hallmark movie channel staple Luke Macfarlane — who previously starred in Netflix’s gay Christmas rom-com Single All the Way.

“They said, we just want a movie that shows the world that gay relationships and straight relationships are the same, love is love is love,” Eichner says in the trailer, before pivoting with his trademark snark: “And I said, ‘Love is love is love?’ No it’s not, that is bullshit!”

In addition to Eichner and Macfarlane, who came out as gay in 2008, Bros features an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast including Jim Rash (Community), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Ts Madison (The Ts Madison Experience), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Scandal), Guy Branum (The Other Two), and Amanda Bearse (Married …with Children).

Bros will arrive theaters on September 30, 2022, so get ready to do the bottom dance.