Bruce Campbell Confirmed For Kevin Smith’s Twilight Of The Mallrats

I used to love Mallrats back in the 1990s. Despite being a flop in theaters, Kevin Smith’s sophomore release was a hit on VHS. The combination of gross-out humor and extremely nerdy inclinations was rare at the time, and I loved Stan Lee’s extended cameo towards the end of the movie.

This week marks 25 years since the events of Mallrats took place, and to celebrate the occasion, Smith has given us a tease of his upcoming sequel Twilight of the Mallrats, which he’s currently writing. Here’s what he had to say:

“On page 75 right now, about to enter Act 3. Got a show-stopping monologue for @GroovyBruce, but the @RookerOnline scenes I wrote will tickle your funny bone while breaking your heart.”

The tweet confirms that The Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell is indeed appearing in the movie. At the start of the year, Campbell tweeted at Kevin Smith asking him if he could play a role in the film. Smith quickly responded that he had “the part you were *born* to play,” saying that after Stan Lee’s death Jason Lee’s Brodie is going to need his other heroes, and that he “looooves Evil Dead 2 & Ash!”

It seems that Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Michael Rooker will also appear and he’ll almost certainly reprise his villainous role as Jared Svenning, the gameshow host who was memorably “stink-palmed” in the finale of the original.

The title Twilight of the Mallrats is a good indication that the film will deal with the fact that malls are becoming a thing of the past. They boomed in the 80s and 90s, but have been slowly bled dry since internet shopping took off. We saw that Jason Lee’s Brodie had a comic shop in an abandoned mall in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot last year, so presumably, we’ll continue his story.