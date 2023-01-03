Bruce Campbell promises the ‘scariest one yet’ in new ‘Evil Dead Rise’ teaser

The fifth installment in the long-standing Evil Dead franchise is set to explore further horror territory and enter a mind-melting place that the series has yet to touch before. And if the anticipation for the upcoming horror experience wasn’t already high enough, then genre legend Bruce Campbell is here to collectively make our skin crawl in a fresh-faced teaser for Evil Dead Rise. Hold on to your hats for this one, kids, because the evil is apparently bigger and better than ever.

Over on his official Twitter account, Groovy Bruce himself decided to deliciously kick off this early Tuesday afternoon by teasing the franchise’s newest chapter. In the 55-second clip, Campbell revealed to his followers that he had “something special” to share — which included a short-lived teaser for the film, with an official trailer scheduled to drop tomorrow. And yes, Campbell insisted that the fifth installment is set to be the “scariest one yet” in the film series. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

Let’s start the new year off right – here’s a little something special for you…#EvilDeadRise pic.twitter.com/QWMdPH9rN4 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) January 3, 2023

Unfortunately for diehards, Campbell has already stated on numerous occasions that he won’t actually be starring in the movie, although he is listed as a co-producer alongside The Evil Dead director Sam Raimi. Still, even with the legendary duo involved in the film only as executive producers, both men have promised that Evil Dead Rise will be a terrifying experience which pays homage to the fear factor and allure of the original movies.

Evil Dead Rise creeps into theaters on April 21, 2023.