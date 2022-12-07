Bryce Dallas Howard reunites with Spider-Man pal on a new movie set

When it comes to working in the film industry, it isn’t hard to run into someone you’ve worked with previously, the industry being a lot smaller than most people think. Seemingly while working on her latest movie Argylle, actress Bryce Dallas Howard got to reconnect with an old Spider-Man buddy.

Howard played Gwen Stacey in Sam Raimi’s finale to the trilogy, Spider-Man 3. Gwen is another of Peter Parker’s love interests in the comic and we have seen her pop up a few times on the big screen played by Howard, Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man, and voiced by Hailee Steinfeld in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

Howard’s role as Gwen was one of her first big name roles on the big screen back in 2007, but since then she has jumped from strength to strength appearing in dramas such as The Help, playing villain Victoria in The Twilight Saga, and leading the rebooted Jurassic World franchise alongside Chris Pratt. She has also followed in her father’s shoes and turned her talents toward directing.

It was during Spider-Man that she met stuntman Colin Follenweider whom she looks to be working with again in the upcoming spy drama Argylle.

Reunited with the (stunt) Spider-Man to my Gwen Stacy ❤️ Colin, it’s always the best getting to be on a set with you!!⁣⁣⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/2O7j5vRtRX — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) December 6, 2022

Follenweider is one of the unsung heroes of our big-screen action movies and has appeared in some of the biggest blockbuster movies of all time, you just haven’t seen his face. He has been in the majority of Marvel movies from Spider-Man 3 to Avengers: Endgame, to the most recent Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special where he played Kevin Bacon’s stunt double.

It is great to see the two back on set together more than a decade later. Argylle will star Henry Cavill as a world-class spy suffering from amnesia who is led to believe he is a spy novelist, but after his memories return though he is out for revenge.