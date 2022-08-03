‘Bullet Train’ director teases ‘The Fall Guy’ reboot with Ryan Gosling



David Leitch and Ryan Gosling are teaming up for a film reboot of the beloved 1980s action series The Fall Guy, and the Bullet Train director has shared some news about the upcoming actioner, which begins shooting in October this year.

While promoting his latest directorial endeavor in a chat with Collider, Leitch revealed that his Fall Guy will be a reimagining of the original series starring Lee Majors. He also added that Gosling has been “really collaborative on the material”, and they are in pre-production.

“I can tell you a little. I mean, it’s sort of a… It’s a reimagining of the show from the ’80s, the late ’70s, early ’80s, “Lee Majors starring.” It’s about a stuntman who gets embroiled in some crazy drama outside of the movie business, and mayhem ensues. So, there’s fun and action, and we’re trying to make a big summer movie with it. Universal’s incredibly supportive and Ryan’s been really collaborative on the material, and we’re starting shooting in October. We’re in pre-production right now.”

As the premise of The Fall Guy occurs in the movie world and on Hollywood sets, he was asked whether celebrity cameos will be a staple in the film.

“Well, I don’t… I mean, I think what we want to do… We’ll definitely want to have fun with the movie world. I think, again, for all of us involved, it’s sort of like, “Yes, it’s about a stuntman.” So whatever drama that’s happening to this guy, it’s like any other movie. It’s a great world for that drama to be happening in. And then it’s so rich with anecdotes from Kelly’s experiences, my experiences, Ryan’s experiences. We’re definitely going to have a lot of fun playing with the movie, our movie experiences inside of this movie.”

The original series starred Majors, Douglas Barr, and Heather Thomas as Hollywood stunt performers who double as bounty hunters. It ran for five seasons from 1981 till 1986. Audiences have started growing weary at seeing popular TV shows remade for the big screen, but the combination of Leitch and Gosling is reason enough to be optimistic for The Fall Guy.