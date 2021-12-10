Bulletproof fan theory explains Deadpool’s upcoming future in the MCU

Reddit’s /r/FanTheories subreddit has again birthed a brilliant theory, this time around how Deadpool will be able to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool was a huge hit for Fox Studios when it came out in 2016, smashing expectations and making R-rated superhero movies something possible for studios to make. The legacy of Deadpool massively impacted the cinematic landscape.

After Disney acquired Fox in 2019 and all of its subsidiaries, it meant that the merc with a mouth could exist in the same universe as The Hulk, Iron Man, and Thor. Fans have been speculating about whether or not Disney would greenlight the threequel as an R-rated film, but Marvel president Kevin Feige has confirmed it would indeed be R-rated.

As for how Marvel can introduce him, here’s this astonishingly smart fan theory presented by Reddit user /u/TheOther36. The user presents the idea that Deadpool’s appearance will tie into the TVA from Loki and the “Sacred Timeline” falling apart.

When the Nexus event happens in Loki, the rest of the X-Men and Fantastic Four from the Fox films have been pruned, but Deadpool manages to escape… because he’s Deadpool. This works perfectly both as an in-universe explanation and taps into the fourth wall breaking character traits of Deadpool.

Out of all the characters to survive a chaotic timeline break-up, it has to be Deadpool. Kudos to Reddit user /u/TheOther36 for this tremendous theory – now let’s see if it comes true when Deadpool does reach cinemas.

As of now, there is no solid release date set for Deadpool 3 but Ryan Reynolds is confirmed to be returning to the role of Wade Wilson.