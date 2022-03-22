Bully Maguire graces ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in new fan edit

Spider-Man: No Way Home graced the internet with many call-backs and references to Spidey canon, both meme and otherwise — but a fan edit has added one of the internet’s favorites into the equation: Bully Maguire.

Spider-Man 3‘s legacy is still a confused one for webheads, but one of the most notorious parts of the film has nested itself in internet meme culture since its 2007 debut. Tobey Maguire’s “symbiote suit” not only impacts his Spider-Man suit, but more importantly his Parker persona. He adopts a My Chemical Romance-chique look, now known on the internet as Bully Maguire. His swaggered walk down the streets and strange “cool guy” mannerisms were laughable in 2007, and now look doubly so.

Fans were disappointed with the lack of references to Tobey Magure’s dorky bully era, and have done him justice with a new fan edit that made its way onto YouTube from ActiveSufi.

The well-constructed edit sees Bully Maguire put some dirt in the eyes of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and leans heavily into meme culture. YouTuber ActiveSufi has previously done similar edits with Bully Maguire in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and pitting Parker against Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight.

The edit comes just a week after Spider-Man: No Way Home was made available for digital downloads and streaming, which invited plenty of new 4K images from the multiverse traversing threequel. The future for Maguire as Spider-Man is unknown, but with the positive reception to his and Andrew Garfield’s returns to the web-slinger, it’s not hard to see another return.