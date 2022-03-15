‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ finally debuts digitally

After months of waiting, fans can finally experience the Marvel epic Spider-Man: No Way Home from the comfort of their homes as the film is now available to own digitally in the US.

If you are one of those rare MCU fans who are yet to watch the film or just simply want to relive the epic action from Spidey’s latest adventure, now’s your chance to check it out. If you head to digital storefronts like iTunes, Microsoft Store, VUDU, and more you’ll be able to purchase the movie for $19.99. It is available in SD, HD, and UHD to suit everyone’s viewing needs.

The movie has already shattered records ahead of its digital release by becoming VUDU’s most pre-ordered movie ever, beating out another MCU epic Avengers: Endgame.

What makes the prospect of acquiring a digital copy of No Way Home enticing is the amazing bonus features one will get access to on purchase. The additional features include commentary by director Jon Watts on the action scenes, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx dishing details about their respective villains, and a lot more. So, even if you have already binged the film in the theatres multiple times but are looking to dive even deeper into its story and making, purchasing the digital copy is your best bet.

While the film is available now in the US, other regions will have to wait before they can own Spider-Man: No Way Home. Similarly, a physical media release for the film won’t take place until April 12. As for the film’s Disney Plus debut, given that it’s a Sony Pictures production it will be instead released on Netflix at some point in the future.