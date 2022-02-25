‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ beats out ‘Endgame’ preorder sales

Well ahead of release, Spider-Man: No Way Home has beat out Avengers: Endgame to become Vudu’s best-selling preorder of all time. The latest installment in the Sony/MCU Spider-Man trilogy spent this winter obliterating box office records and this latest hallmark shows there’s little chance of stopping the web-headed juggernaut as it heads into the home viewing market.

The announcement of an official release date of March 22 spurred fan demand to get their hands on the Tom Holland vehicle as soon as possible and at the best price point. Spidey enthusiasts have three preorder options on the digital video store, including a stand-alone for $19.99, as a three-film collection of all the MCU Holland films $34.99, or a $59.99 eight-movie bundle collecting all three Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies, Andrew Garfield’s two Amazing Spider-Man films, and the three MCU Spider-Man efforts co-produced by Sony and Marvel.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is already a touchstone for the MCU, having made real the many possibilities of the Marvel multiverse concept, while simultaneously realizing the wishes of Marvel fans worldwide by featuring every actor who has played the role together in one film for the first time. In addition to scoring widely lauded performances from former Spider-Men Maguire and Garfield, not to mention the return of major across the franchise villains such as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, the film has kicked open the door to possibilities of former Marvel stars not in MCU branded properties to appear in the shared universe proper that Marvel has been establishing since 2008’s Iron Man.

Most fans will consider the movie a must-have in terms of their own video collections especially given that No Way Home, by virtue of its Sony co-branding, will not be streaming on the traditional streaming home of the MCU, Disney Plus.

The new video release will feature over 80 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage in addition to bonus features and previously unseen interviews with the film’s stars. In addition, the release promises extra footage containing Holland and Garfield.

“No Way Home is one of the biggest superhero movies ever made, and a historic event for film fans, which makes it the perfect movie to add to your home collection,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis told Media Play News. “Fans will want to relive every thrill, laugh, and emotional moment, and to share them with their friends and family. It’s no surprise that it’s Vudu’s hottest pre-order title of all time.”