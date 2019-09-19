Cable And Domino Expected To Return For Deadpool 3

Several familiar faces look like they’re going to be returning for Deadpool 3, as according to our sources – the same ones who told us Tom Welling will be in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” and that Marvel is doing a Ms. Marvel show, both of which were true – the beloved characters of Cable and Domino will both be coming back for the third movie in the R-rated franchise. Fans will definitely be happy to hear this, as the two unique heroes interacted quite humorously with Wade Wilson in the last installment.

There’s an interesting aspect to this, too, aside from the hilarity that’ll ensue onscreen. And that’s that Josh Brolin may be most known for playing Thanos in the MCU, but he also took on the role of Cable in the Deadpool series. His portrayal of the conflicted mercenary from the future garnered praise from critics and fans alike and now that Disney has purchased Fox and therefore all of the related X-Men characters, it looks like Brolin will be back in the cinematic universe. This time, however, he’ll be a good guy.

Hopefully, this will lead to plenty of inside jokes where Ryan Reynolds’ wise-cracking character breaks the fourth wall. After all, he already referred to Cable as Thanos in Deadpool 2 and will likely do so again now that they’re both actually a part of the MCU.

Domino, on the other hand, was one of the best parts of the aforementioned sequel. The superhero, whose ability is simply being lucky, is played by Zazie Beetz and quickly became a fan favorite after her introduction in the last movie. In the comics, she was the love interest of Cable at one point as well and it’ll be interesting to see if Marvel decides to pursue that angle in the future or if the duo are destined to strictly remain allies.

Regardless, this just gives us even more of a reason to be excited for Deadpool 3, which will hopefully be coming soon. Now that Brolin and Beetz are both returning, maybe the MCU can really ramp up the anticipation by roping Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson into the franchise as well. After all, we already know that he’s down the join in on the fun.