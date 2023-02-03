Calling one of the greatest action movies ever made tacky and dated is an invitation to start an online brawl

The 1990s was one of the greatest decades the action genre is ever going to see, with a bounty of beautiful blockbusters emerging on an annual basis right from 1990’s Total Recall to 1999’s The Matrix, with Martin Campbell’s phenomenal GoldenEye nestled right in the middle.

After the longest hiatus in franchise history – an unwanted record that still stands to this day – Pierce Brosnan brought James Bond roaring back from the brink of obscurity in stunning fashion. Right from the iconic opening scene at the dam to the climactic showdown hanging perilously above a rogue satellite; it’s easily one of 007’s best-ever adventures.

However, in what’s proven to be the opposite of the nostalgia effect that’s seen countless cinematic abominations state the case for reappraisal, a bold Redditor has proclaimed that GoldenEye viewed through a modern lens is tacky, dated, cheesy, and comparable to watching an early Sean Connery vehicle in terms of how badly it’s aged.

Needless to say, there’s plenty of vehement disagreement in the comments and replies, which is understandable when GoldenEye still absolutely slaps. The practical effects are aided by CGI instead of being overwhelmed, the set pieces are crisp, the tank chase is a destructive work of art, and there’s even a hefty ladling of cheese covering the entire endeavor.

The internet might be a place where we can all agree to disagree, but GoldenEye slander is tantamount to sacrilege.