Cameron Diaz and her ‘superior thigh strength’ are ‘Back in Action’ after a 10-year hiatus and everyone’s having the same reaction

Ever since she made her big screen debut in 1994’s The Mask, Cameron Diaz has been considered one of the most beautiful and talented women in the world. The trailer for her new Netflix movie, Back in Action, proves not much has changed in that regard. The clip sees the actress take on a bunch of bad guys with her co-star Jamie Foxx. But the biggest takeaway from the video has been how gorgeous Diaz looks, with her perfectly tousled hair and on-point makeup.

Per the official synopsis, “Back in Action follows former CIA spies Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx), who are pulled back into espionage after their secret identities are exposed.” The trailer also includes some pretty snappy dialogue, with the couple’s kids saying they didn’t think their parents were cool enough to be spies. Toward the end of the clip, Emily tells her husband that if it weren’t for her superior inner-thigh strength, he would be dead.

The film is directed by Seth Gordon from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien. Along with Diaz and Foxx, the cast also includes the extremely talented Glenn Close as Ginny, Kyle Chandler as Chuck, Andrew Scott as Baron, Jamie Demetriou as Nigel, McKenna Roberts as Alice, and Rylan Jackson as Leo. Netflix was originally supposed to release Diaz’s highly anticipated comeback movie on Nov. 15, but it was pushed back to Jan. 17, 2025.

The rescheduled date was probably due to the movie being plagued by a string of bad luck on and off-camera. Some of Foxx’s scenes were filmed with a stand-in after his time on set ended early due to ill health. There were also several claims that the actor had a hand in getting four crew members fired. In March 2024, production was forced to pause after an unexploded World War II bomb was discovered in the vicinity. Despite all these problems, filming finally wrapped in April.

Back in Action sees Diaz return to acting after a decade. She recently shared her reasons for stepping away from the bright lights of Hollywood at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit. “It felt like something I had to do to reclaim my own life, and I just really didn’t care about anything else,” she explained. “Nobody’s opinion, nobody’s success, no one’s offer, no one’s anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have.”

Diaz seems to have settled into her old acting routine despite being away for so long. She will reprise her voice role as Princess Fiona in Shrek 5 opposite Eddie Murphy’s Donkey and Mike Myers’ the titular ogre. The movie, which is set for release on July 1, 2026, will be directed by Walt Dohrn and Brad Ableson from a script by Michael McCullers. The movie will hit theaters on July 1, 2026. Diaz is also set to star in Outcome opposite Keanu Reeves. The black comedy, from director Jonah Hill, who co-wrote the script with Ezra Woods, does not have a release date yet.

